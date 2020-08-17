Brooge Energy (BROG) is an independent oil and refined oil products storage and service provider located in the Port of Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company is initially developing its terminal's storage capacity in two phases and differentiates itself from competitors by providing fast order processing times and high accuracy blending services with low oil losses using the latest technology. Phase I has been operational since late 2017 and Phase II is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. The company is looking to develop a Phase III, which would increase its storage capacity by 3.5x. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of oil storage infrastructure and the vital role the business plays in the logistics and trading of crude oil and refined oil products, as oil demand slumped in H120. Our valuation is based on a blend of DCF, EV/EBITDA and P/E approaches, resulting in a valuation of $11.00/share.

