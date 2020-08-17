CANACOL ENERGY

Canacol's Q220 results confirm the financial impact of the reduced production and sales in Q2 as previously announced. While sales and production are down c 25% over Q120, the underlying message is that production continues to improve from an April low following the COVID-19 outbreak, while netbacks also improve with additional sales. EBTIDAX and earnings remain strong, further exemplifying the company's lean operations and majority (c 80%) take-or-pay offtake contracts denominated in US dollars that protect the company from macro fluctuations.

