Vungle and Glug Team Up to Launch 'Forward To Normal' Creative Competition

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vungle has partnered withGlug to launch 'Forward to Normal' - a creative design competition calling on creatives across the UK to use their skills for good, create positive visions of the future and shape the 'new normal.' As we look ahead to the post-COVID-19 world, there is a unique opportunity to re-imagine and re-organize the world around us. Graphic creative communications are incredibly effective in engaging people to think and act differently.

The competition features three briefs for creatives to respond to within a limited time window, with the first brief opening for entries Wednesday, 19 August. The final winners at the end of the process, to be announced in October at the Glug x Mediatel: Future of Creativity event, will get expert one-to-one support from Vungle Creative Labs to transform their storyboard concept into a real-life playable in-game ad, served via the Vungle ad network that reaches one-third of the world's smartphones. The five runners up will also get access to the Vungle Creative Labs team, to understand how ads are designed and come to life.

To see the details, head to glugevents.com/news. The first brief will be unveiled Wednesday, 19 August 2020.

Headline judges involved in the process include: Trevor Rudder, Founder of Angel London; Ville Heijari, Chief Marketing Officer at Rovio Entertainment Corporation; Steffanie Sword Williams, Account Director at TCO London and Founder, F*ck Being Humble; and Neil Shah, Global Marketing Director, Smirnoff at Diageo.

"This is a competition that will push creatives of all stripes - designers, brand strategists, illustrators and artists - to think differently about how they design for the public good and how they use their skills to help us all imagine the world to come. Without a vision of the future - the 'new normal' - we can't chart the way forward. We're excited to partner with Glug on this challenge and to see the visualizations from the creative community," said Gavin McNicholl, Global Head of Creative Services at Vungle Creative Labs, leaders of mobile advertising and app monetization.

Pete Bowker, CEO Glug said: "Building on the success of previous campaigns around 'Glug for Good,' we're really excited to be working with Vungle on Forward to Normal. Even in these complex times, there's always a place for beauty and creativity. We believe that creativity can help change the world - one great creative idea at a time!"

Steffanie Sword Williams, Account Director at media agency TCO London , a DRUM Top 100 Indie Agency and Founder of F*ck Being Humble , said: "As a platform rooted in championing rising talent, F*ck Being Humble is looking forward to joining the panel of judges to review and celebrate the creative responses to these briefs."

Trevor Rudder, Founder of creative and digital agency, Angel London , said: "Honored to be included in the judging panel and excited to see examples of creativity that shine a positive light on our future."

Forward to Normal details:

- Campaign aims, detailed briefs, timelines and submission process available here :

- Key dates:

- Brief 1, (Wednesday 19th Aug - 2nd Sept)

- Brief 2, (Wednesday 9th Sept - 23rd Sept)

- Brief 3, (Wednesday 30th Sept - 14th Oct)

About Vungle

Vungle is the trusted guide for growth and engagement, transforming how people discover and experience apps. Mobile application developers partner with Vungle to monetize their apps through innovative in-app ad experiences that are inspired by insight and crafted with creativity. Advertisers depend on Vungle to reach, acquire, and retain high-value users worldwide. Vungle's data-optimized ads run on over 1 billion unique devices to drive engagement and increase returns for publishers and advertisers, ranging from indie studios to powerhouse brands, including Rovio, Pandora and Microsoft. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices around the world in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore.

For more information, visit www.vungle.com or follow the company on Twitter @Vungle

About Glug

Glug is a global creative networking community of 50 thousand people, born in London and now based in 40 cities worldwide. Set around a series of talks and informal networking events, it has become one of the most exciting, credible and well attended event networks in the creative, design, brand and advertising industries.

Top industry 'Gluggers' include Anthony Burrill, Brendan Dawes, Design Studio, Turner Duckworth, Facebook, Future Deluxe, IDEO, Google Creative Labs, I Love Dust, Jason Bruges Studio, Ustwo, Social Chain, Animade, Noma Bar, Wolff Olins and many more.

Glug also runs events in conjunction with BIMA, Cannes Lions, Microsoft Surface, D&AD, Adobe, WeTransfer, PickMeUp, Mediatel and charities such as Shelter. https://www.glugevents.com/

