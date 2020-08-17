Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.08.2020 | 10:28
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 17

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274914-08-202056.29723,190,000179,588,068EUR
NL000927275614-08-202080.361286,00022,983,246EUR
NL000927276414-08-202057.6776248,00014,304,045EUR
NL000927277214-08-202060.6247393,00023,825,507EUR
NL000927278014-08-202062.8278230,00014,450,394EUR
NL000969022114-08-202041.52285,691,190236,314,144EUR
NL000969023914-08-202032.50122,735,40488,903,912EUR
NL000969024714-08-202018.65145,333,39099,475,190EUR
NL000969025414-08-202014.55793,371,53749,082,498EUR
NL001027380114-08-202021.25979,886,000210,173,394EUR
NL001040870414-08-202086.25431,145,00098,761,174EUR
NL001073181614-08-202051.8451730,00037,846,923EUR
NL001137607414-08-202034.7882275,2559,575,626EUR
NL001168359414-08-202023.58921,300,00030,665,960EUR
Total1,115,950,082
