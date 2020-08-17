VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 17
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|14-08-2020
|56.2972
|3,190,000
|179,588,068
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|14-08-2020
|80.361
|286,000
|22,983,246
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|14-08-2020
|57.6776
|248,000
|14,304,045
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|14-08-2020
|60.6247
|393,000
|23,825,507
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|14-08-2020
|62.8278
|230,000
|14,450,394
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|14-08-2020
|41.5228
|5,691,190
|236,314,144
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|14-08-2020
|32.5012
|2,735,404
|88,903,912
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|14-08-2020
|18.6514
|5,333,390
|99,475,190
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|14-08-2020
|14.5579
|3,371,537
|49,082,498
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|14-08-2020
|21.2597
|9,886,000
|210,173,394
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|14-08-2020
|86.2543
|1,145,000
|98,761,174
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|14-08-2020
|51.8451
|730,000
|37,846,923
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|14-08-2020
|34.7882
|275,255
|9,575,626
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|14-08-2020
|23.5892
|1,300,000
|30,665,960
|EUR
|Total
|1,115,950,082
