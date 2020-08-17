Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Issue of Equity - Exercise of Warrants
London, August 17
17 August 2020
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")
Exercise of Warrants
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM:CGNR), the gold exploration and development Company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that it has received a notice to exercise warrants to subscribe for 100,000 ordinary shares of €0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 16 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Warrants"), for which funds of £16,000 have been received (the "New Shares").
The Warrants were issued as part of the placing and subscription for new Ordinary Shares announced by the Company on 18 February 2020. The proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants will be used for general working capital purposes.
An application will be made shortly for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 21 August 2020 ("Admission").
In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that, following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued ordinary share capital will comprise 30,872,205 Ordinary Shares. This figure is inclusive of the 3,200,000 new ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to the placing and subscription announced by the Company on 11 August 2020 and for which admission is expected to take place on or around 20 August 2020. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, following Admission, the above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
