Chitosan Market to Garner $4.7 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 14.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Chitosan Market by Source (Shrimp, Squid, Crab, Krill, and Others) and Application (Water Treatment, Biomedical & Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global chitosan market generated $1.7 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $4.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Key determinants of the market-

Increase in usage of chitofelx in hemostatic dressing and rise in demand for bio-based cosmetic products boost the growth of the global chitosan market. Conversely, high cost associated with the production of chitosan hinders the market growth. Nevertheless, rise in adoption of chitosan as bio-plastic is expected to create numbers of opportunities for the market players.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1737

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to the restrictions imposed during Covid-19 outbreak, the production of chitosan products have been slowed down. In addition, the disruptions in supply chain management resulted in lack of raw material, as well as shortages.

Current research studies have showed antiviral effectiveness of HTCC that is N- (2-hydroxypropyl) -3-trimethylammonium chitosan chloride against SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV. This factor is anticipated to increase the demand for chitosan.

The shrimp segment to dominate the market in 2019-

Based on source, the shrimp segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global chitosan market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is owing to the large demand of shrimp chitosan in water treatment and the food and beverage industry. On the other hand, the crabs segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period, due to growing utilization of crab waste in plantation to maintain soil biodiversity.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Chitosan Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1737?reqfor=covid

The water treatment segment to lead the trail throughout 2027-

Based on application, the water treatment segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the global chitosan market, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to its biodegradable nature and effectiveness in removing toxic materials.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to rule the roost until 2027-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, contributed to the highest share, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global chitosan market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the easy availability of crustacean waste in coastal areas, in this region.

Leading market players

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH

Advanced Biopolymers AS

Primex ehf, G.T.C.

Bio Corporation

Novamatrix

Kitozyme S.A.

Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Agratech International, Inc.

Panvo Organics Private Ltd

Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co. Ltd.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1737

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Polycaprolactone Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Thermoform Packaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Super Absorbent Polymer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Technical Ceramics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg