Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTC Pink: UCLE) ("the Company"), a radiation and chemical detection holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

The interview began with Goldstein discussing the complications found in patients that have survived COVID-19. "Most of them have not dodged the bullet completely," explained Goldstein. "We all know that COVID-19 attacks the lungs, but at the same time the virus is affecting the heart, blood vessels, liver, intestines, brain, nervous system, and can cause blood clots, strokes, and seizures," he continued. "The people who are hospitalized, and even some that are not, are in need of serious medical care for months or even years to come."

"How does nuclear medicine and medical isotopes apply to COVID-19?" asked Jolly. Goldstein elaborated on the importance of in depth patient scanning and testing to allow medical professionals to properly care for COVID-19 patients. "The nuclear medicine scans are really fantastic because you can target a specific organ, and you can see it not just as a picture, but see it in motion," shared Goldstein, adding that this allows doctors to view and analyze the structure and function of different organs. Goldstein also shared that medical isotopes such as Technecium-99 are vital for nuclear medicine scanning and isotopes such as Cobalt-60 are urgently needed for sterilizing clothing, equipment and supplies. "Because of Covid-19 these isotopes are in even higher demand than before."

"What makes an isotope is the number of neutrons," explained Goldstein. "MIFTEC is scheduled to do a new test with their neutron generator, and this test will be made with four to ten times more power going through it than MIFTEC's previous tests," said Goldstein, "That should get them the data that will allow them to make their final adjustments and start production."

"Why is there an isotope shortage?" asked Jolly. "The reason for the shortage is that the isotopes are sort of a secondary use for a few nuclear power plants around the world; none of these plants are in North America," said Goldstein. "You can imagine there is a horrible logistics problem," he added, noting the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "These are 40 year old reactors that are going to be phased out over time, so a new source of isotopes is needed," explained Goldstein. "MIFTEC uses heavy water that is distilled from sea water, so it doesn't come from highly enriched uranium, which is what most of the plants are now using," he continued. "There's no radiation waste when they're done."

Goldstein then explained that the medical isotope generator developed by MIFTEC is modular, allowing it to be used by single or multiple hospitals. "I think it's going to be a huge improvement," said Goldstein. "We do have some competitors, but with a $7 billion shortage, that will keep all of the competitors very busy."

"When do you think that will go into production?" asked Jolly. "I think we'll get the final prototype sometime this coming year and then we'll go into production in 2022," shared Goldstein.

To close the interview, Goldstein shared that the Company has been continually improving upon their technology in the medical isotope sector and is now looking forward to entering the production phase.

To hear Bob Goldstein's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7659641-us-nuclear-corp-discusses-supporting-our-covid-survivors-by-combating-the-global-medical-isotope

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a radiation and chemical detection holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. Through three operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), and Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company's website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61933