Newly Designed Polin Waterparks Website is Now Online

KOCAELI, Turkey, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polin is pleased to officially announce that their new website is now live! Come check Polin out at www.polin.com.tr.

Polin's newly designed website offers their viewers a user-friendly, easy to navigate website. It allows their viewers to easily browse for information and solutions and shows how Polin Waterparks can provide those ultimate solutions and serve their needs.

It has an improved section providing examples of work Polin has done for some of their clients. Viewers are encouraged to take a look and they may find some inspiration for their next project

In addition to showcasing their extensive product offering and impressive experiences, Polin is pleased to present an updated website that provides all the necessary and up-to-date information about all their services.

Polin's website is also built with responsive design in mind allowing it to adapt to any device, meaning users will get the same experience when they are on the move, irrespective of whether they are at home or in the office.

Currently, the enhanced site is only available in English. However, other versions will follow in this month. As the new site launches, Polin would like to remind their visitors that they may need to clear their browser's past caches through their tools menu to make sure the new site loads properly.

Polin hope users enjoy the website! For any questions, suggestions, feedback or comments, please email them at info@polin.com.tr.

About Polin Waterparks

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the water parks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of water parks and water-play attractions. Polin has completed more than 3,500 waterpark projects in 108 countries around the world and is the biggest water slide supplier in Eurasia. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first water parks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations.

For more info, visit www.polin.com.tr or contact Sohret Pakis at +90 262 656 64 67 or sohret.pakis@polin.com.tr.

Polin Waterparks is a Polin Group company

