ContextVision AB: ContextVision - Mandatory notification of trade - primary insider

STOCKHOLM - August 17, 2020 - Fredrik Palm, CEO of ContextVision, has on August 17, 2020 purchased 200 shares in ContextVision AB at an average price of NOK 245 per share. After the transaction, Mr Palm holds a total of 2,820 shares in ContextVision AB.

For further information, please contact ContextVision's CEO, Fredrik Palm, at +46 76 870 25 43 or visit www.contextvision.com.

About ContextVision

ContextVision is a medical technology software company specialized in image analysis and artificial intelligence. As the global market leader within image enhancement, we are a trusted partner to leading manufacturers of ultrasound, X-ray and MRI equipment around the world.

Our expertise is to develop powerful software products, based on proprietary technology and artificial intelligence for image-based applications. Our cutting-edge technology helps clinicians accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.

ContextVision is now entering the fast-growing digital pathology market. We are re-investing significantly in our product portfolio of decision support tools and we are dedicated to becoming a leading resource for pathologists to radically develop cancer diagnosis and improve patient care.

The company, established in 1983, is based in Sweden with local representation in the U.S., Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker COV.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

