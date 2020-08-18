Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Dieser Treffer ändert Alles! Neubewertung unausweichlich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 Ticker-Symbol: INX 
Frankfurt
17.08.20
15:50 Uhr
89,94 Euro
-1,10
-1,21 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,3091,6017.08.
90,3691,3607:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2020 | 07:05
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 7% EBITA growth in the first half of 2020

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (18 August 2020) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces its first half year 2020 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Gross profit growth of 7% to EUR 332.7 million (+8% on a constant currency basis)
  • Operating EBITA increase of 7% to EUR 131.4 million (+8% on a constant currency basis)
  • Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 6% to EUR 90.2 million (+7% on a constant currency basis)
  • Cash earnings per share increased by 5% to EUR 1.69 (first half of 2019: EUR 1.60)

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "IMCD's results in the first six months were strong with a gross profit and operating EBITA growth of both 8% (FX adjusted). Although the market circumstances due to the COVID-19 crisis were challenging, in Q2 we were able to improve our operating EBITA by 4% due to a strong performance in the Americas and APAC. At this moment, the economic consequences of the pandemic are uncertain. Therefore, it is difficult to predict how the rest of the year will develop. Nonetheless, our focus is clear. We will continue to work on new projects and to execute our diversification strategy, not only geographically, but in our market segments as well. I am proud of the resilience of our Group and encouraged by the flexibility we have shown during this crisis, and confident in our company's potential for future growth."

Attached, please find the full press release.

Attachment

  • PRESS RELEASE_IMCD first half year 2020 results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/337f5e06-e3f7-435b-91c6-865bd3010325)
IMCD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.