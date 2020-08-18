Dental Adhesives And Sealants Market Size Worth $6.1 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental adhesives and sealants market size is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of18.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The high demand for dental restorations, an increase in the geriatric population and road accidents, and the wide product range are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements in dental materials are also expected to increase adoption, thereby contributing to market growth.

The introduction of advanced dental sealants by market players are anticipated to dominate the market strategies adopted for growth. For instance, 3M introduced 'Clinpro' sealant which changes its color from pink to off-white upon exposure to light. This color change technology not only improves the accuracy of sealant placement but also aids in determining the amount to be placed. The user-friendliness of such technologies is expected to increase the usage and demand for thin plastic coatings among dentists.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, the adhesives segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to high product availability and demand for cosmetic dentistry

Restorative adhesives held the largest market share of 58.0% in terms of revenue in 2019 owing to their broad applications and the presence of a broad product portfolio in the market

The resin-based sealant segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 due to the high adoption of these products among dentists

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population and increase in oral health awareness in the region.

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Dental Adhesives And Sealants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Adhesives, Sealants), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dental-adhesives-sealants-market

Furthermore, the increasing influence of social media coupled with globalization has led to the convergence of concepts related to beauty, especially those concerning facial features. This has led to a rise in demand for dental cosmetic procedures such as tooth whitening, tooth bonding, and dental veneers, which is anticipated to support market growth. Furthermore, the rapidly aging population in countries such as Japan, the U.K., Germany, and the U.S. are anticipated to increase the requirement of dentures and related products.

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019 owing to favorable reimbursement framework, growing prevalence of oral diseases, and high demand for cosmetic dentistry in the country. In addition, the presence of major players in the region also contributed to market growth.

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to growing awareness regarding oral health, increasing the aging population, and rising cases of tooth decay due to changing lifestyles.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental adhesives and sealants market on the basis of product and region:

Dental Adhesives And Sealants Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Adhesives



Denture



Creams





Powders





Strips



Restorative



Etch-and-rinse adhesive systems





Self-etching adhesive systems





Universal adhesive systems



Sealants



Glass ionomer based





Resin-based

Dental Adhesives And Sealants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Dental Adhesives And Sealants Market

3M



Dentsply Sirona



GSK



P&G

