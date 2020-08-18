eToro helps retail investors access cloud computing with new portfolio

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset investment platform eToro has today launched a new cloud computing portfolio to give retail investors access to some of the most exciting tech companies in the world.

Cloud computing underpins many of the technologies we use daily, including email, video streaming and social media. As the world retreated into lockdown this year, cloud services became increasingly important for companies big and small, and the sector is forecast to grow 17% worldwide in 2020 as a result. That growth is expected to continue, with analysts targeting a 14% compound annual growth rate for the sector globally over the next five years.

eToro's latest thematic portfolio will provide retail investors with exposure to 30 companies in sectors vital for driving that growth, including software as a service, healthcare, hardware, interactive media and infrastructure.

Dani Brinker, head of portfolio investment at eToro, comments: "Many of us rely daily on cloud computing services, whether that's to speak to friends, stream movies or work from home. This technology has quietly revolutionised our lives, with some experts suggesting it's already as important as utilities including electricity, gas and water. And it's only just getting started! Cloud computing is vital for many emerging technologies that are set to have a profound influence on the world, including self-driving cars, artificial intelligence and remote working.

"eToro is on a mission to simplify investing, making markets accessible and transparent. Our growing range of thematic portfolios enable people to invest in ideas they understand and use daily, such as digital retail, food tech and now, cloud computing."

Clients can invest in the cloud computing portfolio from as little as $1,000. The 30 companies in the portfolio include both major tech players that view cloud as a revenue contributor, as well as pure players with cloud computing at the core of their business, these include Google, IBM, Alibaba Group Holdings, Workday Inc, Twilo and VMWare.

Sector breakdown of companies included in this portfolio:

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229839/eToro_Sector_Breakdown_Infographic.jpg

About eToro

eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can invest in a simple and transparent way. The eToro platform enables people to invest in the assets they want, from stocks and commodities to cryptoassets. We are a global community of more than 14 million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want. www.etoro.com

Disclaimer:

eToro is regulated in Europe by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK and by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in Australia.

CopyPortfolios is an investment management service provided by eToro Europe Ltd., which is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. Your capital is at risk. CopyPortfolios is a portfolio management product. CopyPortfolios should not be considered as exchange-traded funds, nor as hedge funds.

Past performance is not an indicator of future results.

