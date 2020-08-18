Xinhua Silk Road: AIExpo 2020 kicks off in Suzhou, China

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Artificial Intelligence Product Application Expo (AIExpo 2020) kicked off on August 14 in Suzhou, a city in Jiangsu Province, China.

With the theme of "Revival of Everything - Future of Intelligence", the expo aims to display the innovation achievements of AI applications and the development of the entire industry chain in the global artificial intelligence industry.

Organized by Suzhou Municipal Government and Artificial Intelligence Industry Technology Innovation Strategy Alliance (AITISA), the expo attracted more than 200 domestic and foreign leading enterprises including Huawei, Baidu, Alibaba, iFLYTEK, Siemens and Microsoft.

The new generation of AI has injected new momentum into economic and social development. In recent years, Suzhou has firmly grasped the new trends in the development of the AI industry and promoted the accelerated penetration of the AI industry into various fields, according to a speech delivered at the opening ceremony of AIExpo 2020 by Li Yaping, deputy secretary of the Suzhou Municipal Party Committee and the mayor of the city.

In 2019, the output value of Suzhou's AI industry reached 68.5 billion yuan, with a year-on-year increase of about 20 percent.

Gao Wen, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and the chairman of AITISA, said that the AITISA is committed to building the expo into an open and innovative communication platform, and helping Suzhou Industrial Park to become an AI industry application demonstration base, as well as a world-renowned AI industry agglomeration center.

It is noted that three significant awards were unveiled at the expo, namely China's Top Ten AI Companies of the Year, China's Top Ten AI Figures of the Year, and the Global Award for Global AI Products.

The leading enterprises such as Mininglamp Technolgy, SenseTime, as well as AISpeech were granted as the winners of China's Top Ten AI Companies of the Year.

During the expo, Jiangsu branch of the China Economic Information Services (CEIS) and AITISA have jointly released an annual research report on the development of the new-generation AI industry, focusing on the in-depth analysis of new trends and new opportunities in global AI technology research and application innovation.

The AIExpo has been held annually since 2018. Due to the outbreak of the epidemic, the expo was postponed until August 14 to 16 this year.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/315536.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229826/Xinhua_Silk_Road_AIExpo_2020.jpg