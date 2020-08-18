Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.08.2020 | 11:03
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

PR Newswire

London, August 18

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Company is pleased to announce that Sir James Waterlow has been appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 17 August 2020.

Sir James Waterlow has specialised in investment trusts for nearly thirty years, for the past eleven as a partner on the Investment Funds team at N+1 Singer. During his career he has advised approximately thirty investment trust boards and worked on a significant number of transactions, raising over £5 billion for new and existing funds.

Sir James Waterlow currently holds 5,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company. The Company confirms that there are no matters which are required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13 (2) to (6).

David Harris, Chairman, commented, "We are delighted that James is joining us and look forward to his contribution to the development of the Company".

18 August 2020

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.