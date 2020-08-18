Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Company is pleased to announce that Sir James Waterlow has been appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 17 August 2020.

Sir James Waterlow has specialised in investment trusts for nearly thirty years, for the past eleven as a partner on the Investment Funds team at N+1 Singer. During his career he has advised approximately thirty investment trust boards and worked on a significant number of transactions, raising over £5 billion for new and existing funds.

Sir James Waterlow currently holds 5,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company. The Company confirms that there are no matters which are required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13 (2) to (6).

David Harris, Chairman, commented, "We are delighted that James is joining us and look forward to his contribution to the development of the Company".

18 August 2020

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10