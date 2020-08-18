Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 17-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 263.11p

INCLUDING current year revenue 267.97p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 256.09p

INCLUDING current year revenue 260.96p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16