

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $47 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $241 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kohl's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$39 million or -$0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.0% to $3.21 billion from $4.17 billion last year.



Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): -$39 Mln. vs. $247 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.25 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.83 -Revenue (Q2): $3.21 Bln vs. $4.17 Bln last year.



