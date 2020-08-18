

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property price inflation eased in June, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



Residential property price inflation eased to 0.1 percent in June from 0.3 percent in May.



House prices are still 17.8 percent below its highest level in 2007.



In the capital region Dublin, residential property prices fell 0.7 percent yearly in June. Excluding Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland rose 0.9 percent from the same period last year.



On a monthly basis, residential property prices grew 0.3 percent in June, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



