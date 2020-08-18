Global Lupin Protein Market to Thrive on the back of Increasing Demand for Vegan Food - Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / According to a new market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the lupin protein market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2020 and 2030.

In the recent past, consumers across the world have become highly conscious of their health and are keeping a strict check on their food intake. As a result, there has been a remarkable uptick in the consumption of vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian diet. This expected to act as a major growth driver to the lupin protein market.

Lupin protein is a minimally processed food with non-genetically modified organism (non-GMO) and natural ingredients. Owing to its organic nature, lupin protein is finding remarkable adoption in the food and beverage industry in the production of numerous products.

It has been noted that the number of vegans in the U.S. proliferated by 600% in the past three years, thereby compelling manufacturers to expand their portfolio with plant-based ingredients. Likewise, rising concerns regarding animal welfare and environmental safety are furthering demand for lupin proteins.

"The growing demand for gluten-free food products coupled with rising awareness pertaining to benefits of gluten-free food is propelling demand for lupin proteins. On this premise, market players are emphasizing the presence of plant-based ingredients in their products during marketing, and are designing their promotional strategies around the consumer preference", opines an FMI analyst

Lupin Protein Market - Key Takeaways

Surging demand for gluten-free food products is expected to act as a major growth attribute to the lupin protein market.

Food processing segment is forecasted to progress at a CAGR of 4.7% and surpass a valuation of US$ 59 Mn by 2030.

Europe is projected to account for the majority of share in the global market value backed by high consumer awareness regarding the benefits of lupin.

Conventional lupin protein will remain the most sought-out type while organic lupin protein is expected to gain prominence among consumers.

Lupin Protein Market - Key Trends

The ever-growing number of people seeking gluten-free food products has been identified as a key factor for market growth.

Rising awareness regarding the adverse effects of animal protein backed by the emergence of social media is positively impacting consumer perception.

Market players are focusing on catering ingredients for a special use in diverse food applications

Lupin Protein Market - Regional Analysis

Europe is forecasted to remain the leading regional market for lupin proteins backed by a strong presence of manufacturers coupled with high health consciousness among consumers in the region.

North America will account for a prominent share in overall market value, as over 100 Mn people in the U.S seek gluten-free food products.

Lupin Protein Market - Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the lupin protein market include, but not limited to, Aminola BV, A. Constantino & C. S.p.A, Prolupin Gmbh, FRANK Food Products, Lupi Ingredients, Coorow Seeds, and Barentz B.V. Market players are closely monitoring the evolving consumer requirements and are focusing on innovations to enhance the nutritive profile of their ingredient to achieve the same.

Lupin Protein Market - Taxonomy

Product type:

Protein isolates

Protein concentrates

Flour

Other product types.

End-use:

Food processing

Animal feed

Nutraceuticals

Sports nutrition

Infant nutrition.

Process type:

Wet processing

Dry processing

Region:

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

BENELUX

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Get Valuable Insights into the Lupin Protein Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global lupin protein market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the lupin protein market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Food & Beverage Landscape

Lentil Protein Market: FMI's compelling study on the lentil protein market sheds light on the prominent dynamics influencing the growth trajectory for the upcoming forecast period 2020-2030 through detailed segmental and regional analyses.

Superfood Powders Market: The superfood powders market report offers a 360-degree analysis, bringing to the fore insights that can help stakeholders identify key challenges and opportunities across the upcoming decade's growth trajectory.

Bubble Tea Market: The global bubble tea market is anticipated to surpass an impressive revenue threshold by the end of the forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030, concludes FMI's recently published research report on the market.

