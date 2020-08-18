Mass Flow Controller Market worth $1.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Mass Flow Controller Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type, Material, Media, Connectivity Technology, Flow Measurement (Low, Medium, High), Application, End-Use Industry (Semiconductors, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals), Region-Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Mass Flow Controller Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2020 to USD 1.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9%. The growth of this market is driven mainly by several factors, such as growing demand for mass flow controllers in the semiconductors industry and surging demand for intelligent flow meters in the chemicals and water & wastewater industries.

Semiconductors industry to hold the largest share of the mass flow controller market during the forecast period

The growth in the semiconductors industry signifies the increase in the production rate of devices/products such as microcontrollers and processors, memory chips/storage devices, silicon wafers, transistors, and diodes. These products are used widely in the semiconductors industry. Mass flow controllers are used for various critical applications, such as wafer cleaning, thin film deposition, PCB treatment, chemical vapor deposition, and gas and spray coating in the semiconductors industry. A few processes require mass flow controllers capable of accurately measuring and controlling low flow rates. The rise in innovations and developments in the semiconductors industry significantly drives the growth of the mass flow controller market at present, and a similar trend is likely to continue in the near future.

Mass flow controller market for gas mass flow controller to grow at highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

Gas mass flow controllers are used in various industries, such as semiconductors, chemicals, petrochemicals, food & beverages, and others. Gas mass flow controllers can be customized based on material, flow rate, technology, and gas type. The market for gas mass flow controllers is witnessing an evolution in terms of wireless technology that is enabling remote operations, providing greater control over systems, and ensuring easy access to customers. The demand side of the gas mass flow controller is driven mainly by technical parameters such as accuracy, repeatability, warm-up time, and purchase price.

Rising adoption of mass flow controllers across different end-use industries such as semiconductors, oil & gas, and chemicals to boost demand for mass flow controllers in APAC during the forecast period

APAC is expected to dominate the mass flow controller during the forecast period. Increasing investments in the semiconductors industry and rising demand for efficient devices for measurement and control, and industrial automation are among the major factors driving the growth of the market in this region. Most of the key players operating in the mass flow controller market have their production capacity in APAC as the production cost in this region is lower than that of other regions.

Bronkhorst High-Tech (Netherlands), Brooks Instrument (US), Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany), MKS Instruments (US), Sierra Instruments (US), Horiba (Japan), Sensirion (Switzerland), Alicat Scientific (US), Teledyne Hastings Instruments (US) and Parker Hannifin (US) are among a few major players in the mass flow controller market.

