WKN: A2JNTW ISIN: DK0060952240 Ticker-Symbol: 9C8 
Berlin
18.08.20
09:19 Uhr
12,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
18.08.2020 | 16:05
18.08.2020 | 16:05
40 Leser
Better Collective A/S: Invitation to presentation of Better Collective's Q2 report 2020

Press release

Better Collective, a leading sports betting media group, will publish its interim financial report for the period April 1 - June 30, 2020, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 8.00 a.m CET.

A telephone conference will be held at 10.00 a.m. CET on the same day by CEO Jesper Søgaard and CFO Flemming Pedersen. The presentation will simultaneously be webcasted, and both the telephone conference and the webcast offer an opportunity to ask questions.

Dial in details for participants:

Confirmation Code:9381576
Denmark: +45 32 72 80 42
Sweden: +46 (0)8 50692180
United Kingdom: +44 (0)8445718892

Webcast link

The webcast can also be accessed fromwww.bettercollective.comand the presentation will be available from 8.00 a.m. CET.

Contacts
Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

About Better Collective
Better Collective's vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment

  • 2020.08.18 Invitation Q2 2020 report webcast (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/51421be6-c51e-4e53-8c5e-ef34385280ab)
