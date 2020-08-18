QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL

Further to the statement in June about a potential upstream trial in Utah, Quadrise has announced that it has entered into a commercial trial agreement with Greenfield Energy LLC. Quadrise will receive US$150k for providing equipment and support during the trial. If this is successful, it could lead to the development of commercial MSAR plants processing up to 10,000 barrels of oil per day at sites owned or operated by Greenfield in Utah.

