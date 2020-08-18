Here to Serve Holding Corp.: ICF Industries Inc. Signs Distribution Agreement with Gigacrete, Inc. to Design and Build Commercial and Residential Properties using Gigacrete's Revolutionary GigaHouse Building System

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:HTSC) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary ICF Industries Inc. has signed a distribution agreement with Gigacrete Inc. to build, market, and distribute their GigaHouse building technology. The company intends to use Gigacrete's revolutionary building technology to custom design residential and commercial properties as well as build ADUs throughout the city of Los Angeles.

An ADU is a smaller, independent residential dwelling unit located on the same lot as a detached single-family home. ADUs have been identified in Los Angeles as an important housing option for renters and homeowners, given the lack of housing supply. They also offer homeowners a new way to create rental income and add value to one's property, making it a strategic investment for homeowners and investors. An ADU using the GigaHouse building technology creates the efficiencies required to substantially lower the cost per square foot versus traditional building methods. ADUs can be built up to 1200 square feet and in January of 2020 Los Angeles residents were given the right to construct two ADUs on their property, creating an opportunity for residential homeowners and real estate investors.

GigaHouse is a super-insulated steel framed building system utilizing GigaPanel components and it is so energy efficient that a GigaHouse exceeds most other forms of construction in thermal qualities. The GigaHouse system specifically targets projects where rapid speed of construction and ease of assembly is important. By significantly reducing labor costs and project cycle times, GigaHouse building system allows a high-performance sustainable structure to be constructed below wood framed prices. This change revolutionizes the way we build by reducing onsite labor costs. All walls are insulated with high R values starting at R-24 and going as high R-60.

Traditional construction creates obstacles that are hindrances to today's builders and investors as well as the environment. The Gigahouse is easily and rapidly assembled by unskilled labor, lowering labor costs substantially and making it harder for unethical construction gouging. Building operating costs are lowered, HVAC systems can be sized down as much as 60%, and operating times to heat or cool the residence are reduced. The reduction of HVAC operational use and the additional reduction in the cost of a smaller needed HVAC unit leads to a far greater ROI. The GigaHouse is insect and fire resistant and is engineered to withstand hurricane force winds and CA seismic zone 4 earthquakes. The GigaHouse is a green, sustainable product that contains no Portland cement giving the property a low Carbon footprint. GigaHouse offers fire rated interior abuse resistant finishes by using their advanced Plastermax internal plaster and a waterproof exterior using their StuccoMax noncombustible exterior finishes with every build.

According to Cesar Herrera, President of ICF, "We have finally located the building technology we envisioned for Los Angeles. We experimented with other non-wood building technologies and none compare to the performance and benefits of building with GigaHouse. It will effectively cut building inspections down, reduce the cost of building construction and provide the consumers with general bids faster than what we have experienced before. When you combine these benefits with our strategic solar panel integration, old building methodology makes no sense. We intend to bring the GigaHouse building technology to our partners with the EPA and the Energy Star program. We are partners with a luxury home developer who is currently in the bidding process for two 40 million-dollar homes, located in the Bird Streets of Los Angeles, with an average square footage of 16,000 square feet. Our partner is so impressed with GigaHouse's building quality as well as the significant reduction in building and labor costs that he is currently submitted 2 bids to ICF using GigaHouse building technology."

About Here to Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. operates as three entities: Novus Ordo Industries Inc. ("Novus"), ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF") and Executive Industries, which operates as a division of ICF.

Novus is a California-based licensed construction company. Working with strategic partners, Novus provides its clients with architectural, engineering, and construction services for the custom building of residential homes, commercial properties, hotels and cannabis facilities using insulated concrete forms.

ICF is a distribution, consulting and sales corporation designed to supply construction material throughout North America. ICF has contracts to distribute a diverse array of industrial products such as stuccoes, plasters, insulated concrete forms, Gigahomes, modular homes and greenhouses and medical supplies from strategically designated vendors.

Executive Industries offers corporate advisory, consulting and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing and executive management decisions.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations: 702-444-5015

SOURCE: Here to Serve Holding Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602209/ICF-Industries-Inc-Signs-Distribution-Agreement-with-Gigacrete-Inc-to-Design-and-Build-Commercial-and-Residential-Properties-using-Gigacretes-Revolutionary-GigaHouse-Building-System