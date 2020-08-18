Anzeige
Daily Dose with Dr. Moshe: Hip Hop 2 Health: Juilliard Trained Physician Releases: Mask Rap Battle

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / Dr. Moshe Lewis studied at Julliard and played classical piano as well as performing at Lincoln Center and the Metropolitan Opera for three years. He ultimately changed gears in college and graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelors in Biology and Society. He went on and completed medical school at Mount Sinai and training in Physical Medicine at Tufts University.

The wearing of masks to "defeat Covid" presents several controversies that this song Mask Rap Battle tries to bring to the deciding point by bringing Hip Hop 2 Health.

This video highlights key issues surrounding the controversy of wearing vs. not wearing masks in a classic rap battle. Applauding leaders like Dr. Anthony Fauci, it also pivots to some of the current issues and passions raised by the Black Lives Matter Movement.

About Us

About Dr. Moshe Lewis

Dr. Moshe aka L Cubed has dedicated his career to educating individuals on improving their health, managing their pain and overcoming limitations. He has married his musical roots to his clinical talents with a goal of inspiring young people at heart to Hip Hop 2 Health.

Contacts:

Moshe Lewis
Work: +1 857 222 5585
drmoshe.lewis@gmail.com

SOURCE: Daily Dose with Dr. Moshe: Hip Hop 2 Health



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/602207/Juilliard-Trained-Physician-Releases-Mask-Rap-Battle

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
