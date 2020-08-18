Mike Murphy: Meet Michael Dennis Murphy CEO of Murphy Auto Group

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / Michael Dennis Murphy, President and CEO of Murphy Auto Group, owns five automotive retail dealerships and almost a dozen Ancillary & Support Companies. Michael grew up in the automotive industry and applied his knowledge to quadruple his business offerings, while providing his family financial freedom and giving back to the community. Beyond his business acumen, Michael's passion is helping people reach their goals so they can maximize their opportunities and dreams.

Michael Murphy's family experienced the struggle of living paycheck to paycheck before his father, Dennis Murphy, was able to break the cycle of poverty when he was drafted out of high school to play professional baseball with the Dodgers. The baseball dream was cut short when Dennis was hurt, but that did not stop his desire to succeed in business. After professional baseball, Dennis started working in the automotive industry at his brother's local Ford dealership delivering parts, and then he moved into sales. This introduction to the automotive world led to Dennis owning a Lincoln Mercury Dealership in New Port Richey. When Michael was 14 year old, Dennis hired him to wash cars there and began teaching him the principles of business.

Michael spent his childhood and teenage years perfecting his skills as a baseball player and golfing, all while experiencing every position in the car dealership. Understanding the nuances of each function in the dealership provided the foundation for Michael to coach and mentor employees in his role as CEO today. During college, Michael started his entrepreneurial path with his first company of a Used Car Wholesaler supplying vehicles for his dad's dealership.

Upon college graduation, Michael worked at his dad's dealerships full-time developing an internet department to facilitate the sales of vehicles online. As Michael was growing within the industry, his dad received the life changing diagnosis of cancer, which impacted and matured Michael more than he could imagine. Less than a year after his father's diagnosis, and nearly a decade of training in the trenches of the dealership, Michael Dennis Murphy became one of the youngest General Sales Managers in the nation when he was just 24 years old.

As Michael expanded the dealership at Toyota of Winter Haven, he received the wonderful news that his father went into remission. After that, Dennis and Michael had the opportunity to develop Murphy Auto Group to manage the dealerships. Michael held the COO position until 2016, when Dennis retired from the day-to-day operations and Michael became the CEO.

At 33 years old, Michael had the maturity and experience to spearhead the divestment of 2 dealerships to purchase Bob Richards Auto Group's 4 dealerships. Michael credits his father's training in the business, and the guidance from Coach Chris Ruisi, with shaping him into the entrepreneur he is today. If you are looking for a credible, trustworthy, and compassionate businessman to work with, Michael Murphy is exactly that. To learn more information about Murphy Auto Group, click here.

