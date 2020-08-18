LeanLIfe Health Inc.: LeanLife Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Mike Tyson Iron Energy Drink Across North America

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE:LLP)(FSE:LL1) (the "Company"), a company focused on foods in the health and wellness space, is pleased to announce that it has secured exclusive US and Canadian distribution rights to IRON ENERGY, a popular line of energy drinks endorsed by boxing legend Mike Tyson.

FoodCare Group, the supplier, is one of the leaders in Poland's energy drink market and has also grown IRON ENERGY into the leading brand in the Middle East. FoodCare believes the proprietary formulations in its IRON ENERGY line will satisfy the taste profiles and energy needs of North American consumers. The annual value of the combined US and Canadian energy drink markets is estimated at over US$14 billion. Red Bull is the market leader, followed by Monster and Bang. More information on IRON ENERGY and other FoodCare products is available at: http://www.foodcare.pl/en_en/about-us.html

Under the terms of the agreement, FoodCare will supply all products for sale in the US and Canada from its production facilities in Poland. FoodCare will also provide financial and other resources to support LeanLife's marketing efforts in North America.

FoodCare Group was founded in 1984 by Wieslaw Wlodarski. The company has grown organically to become one of the leaders in the market for health-conscious consumer goods. FoodCare employs approximately 900 persons, and its products are sold in more than 50 countries.

The Company has distribution rights from FoodCare for a term of 5 years. The Company has determined requirements in Canada and the US for the importation and distribution according to prescribed regulations. The Company has received sample product for distribution in the US. A similar version with a Canadian label will be available as required. It is estimated that sales in the US will begin within 4 to 6 months, with a larger effort in 6 to 12 months. Sales in Canada are planned in 12 to 24 months.

"With Mike Tyson back in the ring, our Company as an exclusive marketing representative is ready to establish IRON ENERGY drink as one of the best-selling in North America!", said LeanLife CEO Stan Lis.

"Retailers and Distributors are expecting to capitalize on Mike Tyson's immense popularity." - Stan Lis, LeanLife CEO.

Further announcements will be launched soon about the arrival of marketing and distribution of IRON ENERGY drinks.

The Company will issue finder's fees of 10 million shares over a period of one year.

About LeanLife Health

LeanLife Health's products are long-term shelf-stable extractions from flax seed, a plentiful plant-based source of Omega-3, that give them a significant advantage as an essential fortified food ingredient. Increased Omega-3 intake, especially with LeanLife's higher Omega-3 to -6 ratio, has shown to have significant health improvement impacts.

LeanLife's mission is to provide a relatively low-cost means of replacing the less healthy vegetable oil in food, and transform them into healthier versions.

"Improving the quality of food without requiring people to change what they eat is the best way to ensure they eat healthier and benefit from an improved quality of life." - Stan Lis, CEO

LeanLife Health's industry leading and proprietary Omega-3 product formulations are of the highest quality and contain no cholesterol. Products are available in oil, emulsion and powder forms. The products can be used as food additives or as nutraceuticals and have been used to make bread, noodles, cheese, yogurt, juice and milk products for the European market.

The global Omega-3 market reached USD $33 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach upwards of USD $57 Billion by 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc.

