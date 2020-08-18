CureVac NV: CureVac Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

TÜBINGEN, GERMANY and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / CureVac N.V. ("CureVac" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 15,333,332 common shares, which includes the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 1,999,999 common shares, at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per common share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $245.3 million. Concurrent with the initial public offering, Mr. Dietmar Hopp, co-founder of SAP and dievini Hopp BioTech, the company's majority shareholder, through DH-LT-Investments GmbH and affiliated entities, purchased in a private placement €100 million of common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on August 14, 2020 under the ticker symbol "CVAC."

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, with Berenberg and Kempen & Co acting as passive book-running managers.

Dr. Franz-Werner Haas, Chief Executive Officer of CureVac, said: "An initial public offering is a special milestone in every company's history; and it is the culmination of months of hard work by the entire CureVac team. We continue to focus on the development and manufacturing of mRNA-based vaccines against Covid-19 and other infectious diseases, as well as product candidates in the field of oncology and protein therapy."

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 13, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 299-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

About CureVac

CureVac is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology with expertise in developing and optimizing this versatile molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a wide range of diseases. The company applies its technologies for the development of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany with sites in Frankfurt and Boston, USA.

