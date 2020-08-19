Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2020) -Latin American Minerals Inc. (TSXV: LAT) (the "Company") announces that its has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 100,000,000 common shares (each a "Common Share") at a price of $0.015 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). The proceeds of the Offering will be used to satisfy accounts payables and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible persons (the "Finders") a cash commission of $60,674.88, equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by such Finders.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSX Venture Exchange. The Company would like to clarify that the consolidation announced in the Company's press release dated July 24, 2020, is no longer a condition to the closing of the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

The Offering constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") as certain insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 30,392,067 Common Shares pursuant to the Offering. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by the insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner to improve its financial position by reducing its accrued liabilities.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62074