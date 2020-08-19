

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 11.641 billion yen in July, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That blew away expectations for a deficit of 77.6 billion yen following the 268.8 billion yen shortfall in June.



Exports slumped 19.2 percent on year, beating forecasts for a decline of 21.0 percent following the 26.2 percent drop in the previous month.



Imports were down an annual 22.3 percent versus expectations for a decline of 22.8 percent following the 14.4 percent slide a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

