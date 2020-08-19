

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for July. Inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 0.6 percent.



Ahead of these data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3249 against the greenback, 139.87 against the yen, 1.1966 against the franc and 0.9010 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

