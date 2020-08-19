FWRD Institute: Juliet Obodo on the Fight Against Mental Health Stigma

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / Albeit the fact that the issue surrounding mental health has captured the eyes of many, some remain deaf to the untold miseries confined in the realms of mental sufferings. True enough, the majority of society often leads a life dismissing the importance of psychological well being. But as a person who knows the actual value of the psyche in one's life, Juliet Obodo took it upon herself to deal with her problems by first acknowledging the existence of imperceptible pain.

Having experienced personal hardships and dilemmas, Juliet Obodo understood what it was like to hit rock bottom. When countless difficulties punched her in the face, Juliet's strength never wavered. Instead, these challenges are what fueled her to go back to the roots where everything began - in the field of Psychology.

Juliet, best known for her sterling contributions in the domain of mental health, has dedicated her life in promoting awareness of the benefits of taking care of one's well-being. Although Juliet's path entailed several detours along the way, the love for the field never left her. When she finished a degree in Psychology, Juliet thought that life would be better for her if she tried out other things. So she ventured into technology sales, instead of pursuing Psychiatry. After spending almost ten years in the corporate world, she then left to run two enterprises - a design agency and a business funding startup.

However, managing two six-figure firms is never an easy task for any entrepreneur. So in the middle of it all, Juliet began to suffer from a severe burnout that caused her the will to go on.

While some would have given up from this misfortune, Juliet's disposition was forged to sail through stormy seas. Unlike others, Juliet searched for a solution to her problem and ended up appreciating the facilitative power of Neuro-Linguistic Programming and Hypnosis in coping.

With everything that she has learned about being resilient, Juliet grew fond of her newly-fangled discovery. Fueled by her newfound passion, Juliet decided to expand her knowledge, which led her to complete her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology with a focus on Ancestral Trauma. She also obtained certificates as a Master Hypnotherapist and NLP Practitioner.

As a person who bounced back from losing herself in the process, Juliet's triumph serves as a genuine testament of how powerful psychological wellness can be. Now, with all the successes that she has attained, she wants to share snippets of her noble pursuits towards self-development through her company, FWRD Institute.

Being an enterprise that is beyond the definition of a money-making venture, FWRD Institute serves as an avenue purposely created for individuals and startup companies to achieve their successes and personal fulfillment. As an institution dedicated to growth, FWRD Institute offers a more holistic and unconventional approach to its personal and professional development programs, giving the clients a better grasp on their path towards impactful transformation.

Right now, FWRD Institute is working towards becoming a leader in the space of personal development and brain optimization. Juliet believes that with her grueling past and the company's inherent prowess at the helm, fighting the stigma that surrounds mental health will soon reach an end - where the world will acknowledge the value of psychological well being.

To know more about Juliet Obodo and FWRD Institute, you may visit their website.

