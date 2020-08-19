Formpipe: Interim Report, January - June 2020

Period April 1 - june 30, 2020

Net sales of SEK 100.3 m (SEK 101.5 m)

Software revenues of SEK 72.5 m (SEK 68.0 m)

Recurring revenues of SEK 62.2 m (SEK 56.4 m) which corresponds to 62 % (56 %) of net sales.

EBITDA SEK 24.2 m; 24.2 % (SEK 25.0 m; 24.6 %)

EBITDA-adj. SEK 14.7 m; 14.6 % (SEK 15.9 m; 15.7 %)

EBIT SEK 11.8 m; 11.7 % (SEK 11.5 m; 11.3 %)

Net profit SEK 8.9 m; 8.9 % (SEK 8.4 m; 8.3 %)

EPS before dilution SEK 0.17 (SEK 0.16)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 36.2 m (SEK 6.7 m)

Period January 1 - June 30, 2020

Net sales of SEK 203.4 m (SEK 198.3 m)

Software revenues of SEK 140.8 m (SEK 129.5 m)

Recurring revenues of SEK 123.1 m (SEK 112.9 m) which corresponds to 61 % (57 %) of net sales.

EBITDA SEK 51.4 m; 25.3 % (SEK 48.0 m; 24.2 %)

EBITDA-adj. SEK 32.6 m; 16.0 % (SEK 30.0 m; 15.1 %)

EBIT SEK 26.6 m; 13.1 % (SEK 21.0 m; 10.6 %)

Net profit SEK 20.2 m; 9.9 % (SEK 14.7 m; 7.4 %)

EPS before dilution SEK 0.38 (SEK 0.28)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 62.3 m (SEK 5.8 m)

For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

For the full report, see attached PDF.

___________________________________________________________________________

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is inside information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is obliged make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 August 19, 2020.

Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company's software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands and USA. The Formpipe share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

