Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical und die COVID-19-Schnelltestlösung! Regierungsauftrag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.08.2020 | 09:52
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 19

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274918-08-202056.15533,190,000179,135,407EUR
NL000927275618-08-202080.1537286,00022,923,958EUR
NL000927276418-08-202057.7034248,00014,310,443EUR
NL000927277218-08-202060.5432393,00023,793,478EUR
NL000927278018-08-202062.6614230,00014,412,122EUR
NL000969022118-08-202041.35655,691,190235,367,699EUR
NL000969023918-08-202032.33112,735,40488,438,620EUR
NL000969024718-08-202018.68285,333,39099,642,659EUR
NL000969025418-08-202014.61143,231,53747,217,280EUR
NL001027380118-08-202021.28029,886,000210,376,057EUR
NL001040870418-08-202085.97161,145,00098,437,482EUR
NL001073181618-08-202051.6126730,00037,677,198EUR
NL001137607418-08-202034.7584275,2559,567,423EUR
NL001168359418-08-202023.35151,300,00030,356,950EUR
total1,111,656,777
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.