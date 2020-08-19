VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 19
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|18-08-2020
|56.1553
|3,190,000
|179,135,407
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|18-08-2020
|80.1537
|286,000
|22,923,958
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|18-08-2020
|57.7034
|248,000
|14,310,443
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|18-08-2020
|60.5432
|393,000
|23,793,478
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|18-08-2020
|62.6614
|230,000
|14,412,122
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|18-08-2020
|41.3565
|5,691,190
|235,367,699
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|18-08-2020
|32.3311
|2,735,404
|88,438,620
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|18-08-2020
|18.6828
|5,333,390
|99,642,659
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|18-08-2020
|14.6114
|3,231,537
|47,217,280
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|18-08-2020
|21.2802
|9,886,000
|210,376,057
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|18-08-2020
|85.9716
|1,145,000
|98,437,482
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|18-08-2020
|51.6126
|730,000
|37,677,198
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|18-08-2020
|34.7584
|275,255
|9,567,423
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|18-08-2020
|23.3515
|1,300,000
|30,356,950
|EUR
|total
|1,111,656,777
