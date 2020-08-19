OTC Markets Group (OTCM) had a good second quarter, delivering a revenue beat of 7% compared with our expectations. This mainly reflected high levels of transactions in a further period of raised market volatility, but the group's resilience is underpinned by the diversity of its revenue streams, including Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. Over 80% of revenues are of a subscription-based nature. On a longer view, the group keeps its focus on delivering better informed and more efficient markets.

