The results of the primary placement auction of the additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on August 17, 2020: ISIN code LT0000650061 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB00026B -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB00026B -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-08-19 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2026-01-22 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,0 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % -0,010 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,008 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,020 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 52 450 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 3 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 25 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 24 989 317,16 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com