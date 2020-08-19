

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as coronavirus worries persisted and investors kept a wary eye on the release later today of the minutes from the July FOMC meeting.



Chinese shares ended lower after three straight sessions of gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 42.96 points, or 1.24 percent, to 3,408.13, dragged down by healthcare and technology stocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.74 percent at 25,178.91.



Japanese shares inched higher as technology firms followed their U.S. peers higher.



The Nikkei average edged up 59.53 points, or 0.26 percent, to 23,110.61, after two days of losses. The broader Topix index closed 0.18 percent higher at 1,613.73.



SoftBank Group, which has invested about $3.9 billion into 25 of the world's largest technology companies, rallied 3.3 percent while IT equipment and service firms Fujitsu and NEC rose 2.4 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.



Sony fell 2.8 percent on concerns that new restrictions imposed by the U.S. government against Huawei could disrupt the global tech supply chain. Another Huawei supplier Taiyo Yuden dropped 1.3 percent.



In economic news, the total value of core machine orders in Japan was down 7.6 percent sequentially in June, the Cabinet Office said. That missed expectations for a decline of 2.0 percent following the 1.7 percent increase in May.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders sank 22.5 percent - also shy of forecasts for a decline of 17.6 percent following the 16.3 percent slide in the previous month.



For the second quarter of 2020, orders were down 12.9 percent on quarter and 19.1 percent on year to 2,224.3 billion yen.



Another report from the Ministry of Finance revealed that Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 11.641 billion yen in July. That blew away expectations for a deficit of 77.6 billion yen following the 268.8 billion yen shortfall in June.



Exports slumped 19.2 percent on year, beating forecasts for a decline of 21.0 percent following the 26.2 percent drop in the previous month.



Imports were down an annual 22.3 percent versus expectations for a decline of 22.8 percent following the 14.4 percent slide a month earlier.



Australian markets advanced as Victoria announced its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in more than five weeks and biotechnology giant CSL reported a 17 percent rise in annual profit.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 44.20 points, or 0.72 percent, to finish at 6,167.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 45.40 points, or 0.72 percent, at 6,314.10.



CSL surged 6.4 percent. After booking a $US2 billion ($2.8 billion) full-year profit, the company said its partnership with University of Queensland could deliver a potential vaccine for coronavirus in 2021.



Lender ANZ climbed 3.4 percent after announcing it would pay an interim dividend. The other three banks rose between 0.8 percent and 1.6 percent.



Gold miners snapped a four-day winning streak, with Evolution Mining, Northern Star Resources and Regis Resources falling over 3 percent.



Resolute Mining shares plunged as much as 17.5 percent. Saracen Mineral Holdings tumbled 4 percent after saying it will not pay an annual dividend.



Crown Resorts jumped 3.3 percent despite the country's biggest casino operator posting an 80 percent plunge in annual profit.



In economic releases, the leading economic index from Westpac Bank, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, rose to -4.37 percent in July from -4.43 percent in June.



Seoul stocks eked out modest gains to end a two-session losing streak despite fears of the resurgence of the novel coronavirus in Seoul and its surrounding areas. The benchmark Kospi inched up 12.30 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,360.54.



South Korea reported 297 new cases of the coronavirus today, its biggest daily rise since early March, as the country toughened social distancing guidelines amid fears that transmissions are getting out of control.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gave up 1 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix lost 4 percent, while Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, soared 4.1 percent.



New Zealand shares fell on profit taking after hitting a six-month high in the previous session. The benchmark NZX-50 index dropped 97.84 points, or 0.83 percent, to 11,751.29.



A2 Milk shares slumped 5.4 percent after the dairy producer posted a record full-year profit after tax, but forecast a slightly lower earnings margin for fiscal 2021.



Construction firm Fletcher Building gave up 0.6 percent as it posted a $196 million loss for the year to June 30.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as investors weighed positive housing data and impressive quarterly earnings results by retail giants against ongoing wrangling in Congress over stimulus.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent to a record closing high.



