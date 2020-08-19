

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat releases euro area final consumer prices for July. Inflation is seen at 0.4 percent in July, unchanged from flash estimate, but down from 0.3 percent in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 125.84 against the yen, 1.0774 against the franc, 0.9014 against the pound and 1.1941 against the greenback at 4.55 am ET.



