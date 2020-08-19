

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation rose in July, driven by higher prices of clothing, data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in July, following a 1.1 percent climb in June.



Housing, water, energy prices grew 2.3 percent annually in July and prices for restaurants and hotels gained 3.3 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 2.6 percent and those of clothing and footwear rose 3.5 percent.



Prices for message transmission, and transport fell by 2.0 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in June.



The EU measure of inflation, which the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in July, following a 1.1 percent increase in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP fell 0.1 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de