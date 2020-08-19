

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged higher on Wednesday amid bets for further stimulus measures and amid optimism on the vaccine front. A cautious undertone prevailed ahead of the FOMC's last meeting minutes to be released later in the day.



The benchmark DAX inched up 17 points, or 0.13 percent, to 12,898 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Utility RWE tumbled 3.5 percent. The company has launched cash capital increase with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights through accelerated bookbuilding.



Deutz shares rose over 2 percent. The internal combustion engine manufacturer said that it will reduce its global workforce by up to 1,000 positions by 2022.



SMT Scharf AG, a manufacturer of transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction, surged 6 percent after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with gold and silver producer Polymetal International.



