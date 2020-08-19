AVON RUBBER

Avon has announced a 10-year framework contract award from the NATO Support & Programme Agency (NSPA) for FM50 mask systems. It is a further encouraging development for Avon Protection, which will form the core of the group when the dairy disposal completes. The order secures long-term supply to NATO forces for the first time and supports the anticipated Military mask systems order intake from the Rest of the World. Avon currently trades on an FY21e P/E of 27.3x.

