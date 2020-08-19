Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical und die COVID-19-Schnelltestlösung! Regierungsauftrag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 895761 ISIN: IL0010829161 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
19.08.2020 | 13:08
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 2, 2020

YEHUD, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) today announced that Dror Sharon, CEO and Kobi Vinokur, CFO will present at the LD 500 investor conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, and host one-on-one meetings.

The LD 500 conference will take place on September 1st through the 4th. To register for the event, and book a one-on-one meeting with Magal Security Systems, please use the following link: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

View Magal Security Systems' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MAGS

About Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Magal is a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, as well as site management. Over the past 45 years, Magal has delivered its products as well as tailor-made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 80 countries - under some of the most challenging conditions. Magal offers comprehensive integrated solutions for critical sites, managed by Fortis- our 4th generation, cutting-edge physical security information management system (PSIM). The solutions leverage our broad portfolio of home-grown PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems), Symphony - our advanced VMS (Video Management Software) with native IVA (Intelligent Video Analytics) and EAC (Electronic Access Control) security solutions.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

For more information:

Magal Security Systems Ltd.
Diane Hill, Assistant to the CEO
+972-3-539-1421
dianeh@magal-s3.com
www.magalsecurity.com

IR Contact:
Brett Maas
Managing Partner
Hayden IR
+1 646-536-7331
Brett@HaydenIR.com

SOURCE: Magal Security Systems



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/602203/Magal-Security-Systems-Ltd-to-Present-at-The-LD-500-Virtual-Conference-on-September-2-2020

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.