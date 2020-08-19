Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.08.2020
Relay Medical und die COVID-19-Schnelltestlösung! Regierungsauftrag?
WKN: 916018 ISIN: GB0002875804 Ticker-Symbol: BMT 
Xetra
19.08.20
13:17 Uhr
28,585 Euro
+0,105
+0,37 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
19.08.2020 | 13:10
BAT resumes sales in South Africa

- Government announces end to 5-month ban on legal tobacco sales

- BAT resumes selling in South Africa to trade partners on 17th August

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The South African government is to end its near five-month ban on the sale of tobacco products. The decision was announced by the South African President on Saturday, as part of the government's decision to move from Lockdown Level 3 to Level 2.

British American Tobacco logo

Luciano Comin, BAT's Regional Director Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa said:

"We are pleased with the South African Government's decision to move from Lockdown Level 3 to Level 2 and thereby end the ban on tobacco sales. We will resume our business in South Africa whilst continuing to await the outcome of our recent legal case."

BAT's South African subsidiary, the largest tobacco manufacturer in South Africa, started shipping tobacco products to trade partners on Monday 17th August with products becoming available for smokers to buy in-store from Tuesday 18th August.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About BAT

BAT is a leading, multi-category consumer goods business, established in 1902. Our purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of our business through offering a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky products for our consumers. The company has announced a target of increasing the number of its non-combustible product consumers from 11 million to 50 million by 2030; and to achieve at least £5 billion in New Categories revenues in by 2025.

FTI Consulting
BAT_SC@FTIconsulting.com
07703329964 / 07793041987

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785820/British_American_Tobacco_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
