

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold fell below $2,000 an ounce on Wednesday and the dollar steadied as investors await the release of the minutes from the July 28-29 FOMC meeting for directional cues.



Spot gold dropped 0.7 percent to $1,988.18 per ounce, after having hit a one-week high of $2,014.97 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.9 percent at $1,995.05.



The dollar index steadied after hitting a more than two-year low in the previous session amid stimulus uncertainty and concerns surrounding the economic recovery as new Covid-19 cases continued to rise at a modest pace.



The minutes of the Fed's latest meeting might give more clues on the interest rate outlook as well as the Fed's approach to inflation that could be negative for the dollar.



Analysts believe that the sentiment towards gold is still very upbeat in the mid to long term because of the ultra-loose monetary policy pursued by central banks across the globe.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

