Industry Boosted by the Growing Adoption of Energy-Efficient Grinders

The global commercial coffee bean grinder market size is expected to grow by USD 4.81 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of the Market Impact of COVID-19.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005314/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Coffee Bean Grinders Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The preference for energy-efficient commercial coffee bean grinders is increasing significantly. This is because, in addition to minimized energy consumption, these grinders also offer benefits such as low utility costs and low carbon footprint. Commercial coffee bean grinders with ENERGY STAR certification can offer significant benefits to end-users. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2011 expanded the ENERGY STAR certification for certain product categories, which include automatic, semi-automatic, and manual coffee machines with an independent electric heat source.

Report Highlights

The major commercial coffee bean grinder market share came from the commercial electric burr coffee bean grinders segment in 2019, and it is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

APAC was the largest commercial coffee bean grinder market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increase in coffee consumption in countries such as India and China and the growing presence of vendors.

The global commercial coffee bean grinder market is fragmented. AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Baratza LLC, Bunn-O-Matic Corp., Food Equipment Technologies Co., Groupe SEB, HEMRO AG, Mazzer Luigi Spa, MOLCUNILL SL, and Simonelli Group Spa. To help clients improve their market position, this commercial coffee bean grinder market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global commercial coffee bean grinder market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative inferior growth. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect that it may take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity.

Read the full report here: www.technavio.com/report/commercial-coffee-bean-grinders-market-industry-analysis?

Compliance with Regulatory Standards will be a Key Market Trend

Vendors of commercial coffee bean grinders are focusing on manufacturing equipment that meets all the industry standards. This includes the requirements for material safety, design, construction, and performance of the equipment that is in contact with food products. The standards ensure that coffee beans ground in commercial coffee bean grinders will not have any harmful effects on customers. National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) reviews commercial coffee bean grinders. NSF/American National Standards Institute (ANSI) 8 standard deals with commercial powdered food preparation equipment. Such certifications confirm that commercial coffee bean grinders are reviewed and certified for conformity with the required NSF and ANSI standards.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Commercial Coffee Bean Grinder Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial coffee bean grinder market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial coffee bean grinder market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial coffee bean grinder market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial coffee bean grinder market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005314/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/