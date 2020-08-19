A Swedish-Iranian research team modeled 14 photovoltaic blind configurations in checkerboard arrays 1m above a greenhouse roof emulated with EnergyPlus building energy simulation software. The group found a PV installation would reduce natural gas consumption, electricity demand and carbon emissions.Scientists from Iran's Shiraz University and Mälardalen University, in Sweden, have analyzed how a PV blind system can reduce the gas and electric demand of a rose greenhouse while driving down CO2 emissions. The researchers considered 14 configurations of PV blind in checkerboard arrays 1m above ...

