

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co., Inc.(MRK) said that the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-590 trial evaluating the company's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy met its primary endpoints of overall survival or OS and progression-free survival or PFS for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic esophageal cancer.



Based on an interim analysis conducted by an independent Data Monitoring Committee, KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS and PFS compared with chemotherapy, the current standard of care, in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population.



The study also met the key secondary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR), with significant improvements for KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy compared with chemotherapy alone.



The safety profile of KEYTRUDA in this trial was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies.



KEYTRUDA is currently approved in the U.S. and China as monotherapy for the second-line treatment of patients with recurrent locally advanced or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the esophagus whose tumors express PD-L1.



Merck said that it continuing to study KEYTRUDA across multiple settings and stages of gastrointestinal cancer - including gastric, hepatobiliary, esophageal, pancreatic, colorectal and anal cancers - through its broad clinical program.



