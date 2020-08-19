

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New coronavirus cases continue to fall in the United States. However, deaths from the viral disease returned to the 1000-plus level after a brief lull.



New cases began to fall sharply since Sunday, and to sub-40000 levels in the next two days, giving indication that infection rate is falling in most states.



With 39,440 new cases, the total number of infected cases in the country rose to 5482602, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data. This is the lowest number of new cases reported in the United States since June 29.



1,275 coronavirus deaths were reported nationally in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 171823. This is more than double the casualty rate reported on Monday.



Several states where the disease was spiraling in recent weeks are heaving a sigh of relief this week.



From above 10000 levels, new cases in California came down to 4636 on Tuesday. Likewise, there is a fall in the daily number of deaths in the state.



Similar is the trend in Florida, where new cases came down to 3838, just one third of the daily cases seen a week ago. But a steep hike of 219 deaths was reported in the state on Tuesday.



New cases fell to 2826 and deaths to 67 in Georgia.



Deaths in Texas returned to double digits on Monday while significant decrease was recorded in new cases.



Meanwhile, as students return to college campuses across the country, the University of Notre Dame and North Carolina State University have decided to move to online classes over coronavirus concerns.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

