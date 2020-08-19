

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation eased in July after rising in the previous month, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in July, after a 1.0 percent increase in June. In May, the index rose 0.9 percent.



Prices of clothing and footwear grew 3.7 percent yearly in July. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 2.6 percent and those of miscellaneous goods and services rose 2.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP remained unchanged in July.



