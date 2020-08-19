Quad M Solutions, Inc.: Quad M Solutions and Rejuvenan Global Health Offer Jointly Digital Healthcare Insurance Coverage for the Gig Economy Workers

EDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / Quad M Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:MMMM) ("Quad M" or the "Company"), a public holding company whose operating subsidiaries, offer staffing services and employee benefits such as health plans, HR-human resources, and payroll services, to small and mid-sized group employers, is pleased to announce the offering of a new health insurance product line empowered by a licensing agreement with Rejuvenan Global Health ("Rejuvenan"). Rejuvenan is a provider of advanced Telehealth services including personalized wellness programs coupled with its 24/7/365 Telemedicine consultations with physicians covering all the 50 U.S. states.

Quad M Solutions will integrate Rejuvenan's telemedicine and clinical wellness services into the health benefit plans it designed for its ever-growing universe of self-insured users, including but not limited to its relationships with EdLogics, BenefitHub, eHome Counseling Management Partners, LLC, Orchestra Rx and VoiceSense. Quad M and Rejuvenan also plan on developing a joint venture that would combine their respective services based upon certain performance measures.

Pat Dileo, Quad M's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are extremely excited to work with Rejuvenan, as we share a vision in creating a modern health insurance product for the gig economy. Technology-driven healthcare coverage drives down costs and increases availability to individuals and small group. Rejuvenan provides great support in preventive care and wellness of our covered lives as well as helping us with our medical underwriting to lower premium costs for employees and employers. We expect the integrated product offering with Rejuvenan to be fully operational by early Q4 2020. We look forward to working with Fred Nazem and his first-rate team."

Fred Nazem, Rejuvenan's Founder and Executive Chairman, stated, "This agreement is a milestone achievement for both companies. Together we will take the lead in a movement to make healthcare affordable and manageable for small and mid-size employers and their employees. This product is particularly suited for the burgeoning gig economy population. The timing is very good as it coincides with our expansion in New York City, serving the elderly and the under insured populations. The aging population and the increasing movement toward a gig economy in New York City are ideal areas for this solution. Our team is eagerly looking forward to working with Pat and his impressive team at Quad M Solutions."

About Rejuvenan Global Health, Inc.

Rejuvenan Global Health, Inc. ("Rejuvenan) is a truly unique digital personal health and wellness company, providing personalized Wellness programs and Telemedicine consultations. The company's core mission is to utilize digital interventions to deliver clinically proven behavioral modifications that prevent, treat and reverse lifestyle-induced chronic diseases through a combination of proprietary algorithms that incorporate the 2009 Nobel Prize-winning science of telomere biology. The company also offers on demand access to board-certified MD's. Rejuvenan provides its members curated, personalized coaching and other interactive tools that drive behavioral change through the adoption of healthy lifestyle and a focus on the four pillars of health: nutrition, fitness, stress management and social support. For Quad M, and its affiliates, Rejuvenan has created a platform to be integrated with its various health insurance benefit programs providing its members with on demand medical care, personalized health scoring, nutrition, fitness and mental health services focusing on the "Whole Health" of a member, not just the disease.

Rejuvenan founder, Fred Nazem, has been building highly disruptive, industry-leading healthcare and technology companies since the late 1970's. He Co-founded billion-dollar enterprises such as Cirrus Logic (OTC: CRUS), Blue Bird Bio (OTC: BLUE) and Concord Health/Genesis Health Ventures. He is best known as the turnaround specialist who led the successful reorganization of Oxford Health Plans, which was later sold to United Healthcare for about $6 billion.

For additional information on Rejuvenan Global Health, please visit: https://www.rejuvenan.com

About Quad M Solutions, Inc.

Quad M Solutions, Inc. ('Quad M') is a company that offers self-insured health plans, staffing, HR-human resources, payroll services and worker's compensation insurance to small and mid-size group employers (1-500 employees), and to members of the exploding essential worker ('gig economy') labor market. Four subsidiary companies, NuAxess 2, Inc., PrimeAxess, Inc., OpenAxess, Inc. and PrimeAxess 2, Inc. are all instrumental in accomplishing our mission.

Our self-insured programs are consumer-driven and technology-leveraged, both of which makes them transparent, affordable and responsive to the healthcare retirement needs of employees who are looking for the highest quality benefits, integrated health information and better medical provider access and outcomes.

Quad M's strategic partners bring comprehensive consumer-driven health and wellness focused services that are linked to our websites, mobile applications, wearable devices, remote monitoring, and other health- related tools, all of which broaden the value proposition offered to employees.

For additional information, please visit: QuadMSolutions.com and NuAxess.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Quad M Solutions, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

