

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus's EU measure of consumer prices declined at a softer rate in July, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 2.0 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.2 percent decrease in June. This was the fourth consecutive fall.



Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels declined 8.6 percent yearly in July. Prices for and transport and restaurants and hotels decreased by 6.1 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP fell 0.2 percent in July.



For the January to July period, the HICP decreased 0.7 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.



