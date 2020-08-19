Increasing Research and Development to Underscore Growth in Levulinic Acid Market from 2019 to 2027: TMR

- Cosmetics industry is growing, owing to growth in e-commerce and rapid urbanization, driving up demand for levulinic acid

- Agriculture segment in the applications category to hold a prominent share of market growth over the forecast period

- Strengthening distribution system, improving product portfolio will be key focus areas for players eyeing growth

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the period 2019 to 2027, global levulinic acid market would grow at a rate of about 5%, compounded annually. This would lead the market to a higher valuation of about USD 41.2 million by the end of this period from about USD 26.2 million in 2018. It is pertinent to note here that a host of growth factors are keeping the market on an upward curve. Some of these are increased demand from agriculture segment and increased spending on medicines.

Request for COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Levulinic Acid Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

As per Transparency Market Research, "Players stand to gain from research and development activities, and by directing efforts towards technological advancement as these factors might lead to reduction in production costs. It is worth noting here that some of the players in the market are setting-up sustainable systems."

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Findings of Global Levulinic Acid Market Study:

Agriculture segment held a sizeable share of the market in 2018, in terms of volume, and the trend is anticipated to continue

Increasing preference for bio-based products in agriculture is set to drive growth in the agriculture application segment

Levulinic acid is replacing petroleum-based products in industries such as chemical and bio-fuel, creating opportunities in the market

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to be at the forefront of regional growth in global levulinic acid market over the forecast period

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/6260

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Levulinic Acid Market:

New growth avenues are expected to open in the market as a result of increase in spending on research and development (R&D)

Growing demand for bio-based additives in agriculture is set to drive demand for the product, which is used in plasticizers, herbicides and insecticides

Use of this product in mineral supplements, anti-allergic agents, and anti-inflammatory medications is set to drive growth in the market

Global spending on medicines is increasing and this is paving way for higher demand for levulinic acid

Purchase Premium Research Report on Levulinic Acid Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Regional Analysis of Global Levulinic Acid Market:

Asia Pacific (APAC) region is set to lead regional charts of global levulinic acid market over the assessment period

(APAC) region is set to lead regional charts of global levulinic acid market over the assessment period Population growth, and expansion of food and beverages industry is expected to drive regional market forward

North American market will be propelled to further growth by expanding personal care and cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries

Explore Transparency Market Research's Award-Winning Coverage of the Industry @ https://www.nsenergybusiness.com/pressreleases/companies/transparency-market-research/valuation-of-glycolic-acid-market/

Competitive Landscape of Global Levulinic Acid Market:

The highly consolidated vendor landscape of global levulinic acid market witnesses intense competition. Top names in the market include Aurochemicals, GFBiochemicals Ltd., Biofine Technology LLC, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Godavari Biorefineries Ltd., among others. It is pertinent to note here that these five companies account for about 70% of total global levulinic acid market share.

Most prominent market players are directing investment towards strengthening their distribution network and improving their portfolio of products. Strategies such as entering joint ventures, merging with and acquiring other players, and developing new products are being deployed to get a better foothold in the market. In the past years, technology and innovation have played a notable role in improving players' market position.

Browse More Press Releases: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Agriculture

Plasticizers

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Browse Latest Reports by TMR: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market - The global tall oil fatty acid market was valued at US$ 882.15 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. TOFA is obtained from crude tall oil, a by-product of the Kraft paper pulping process. Pine wood logs are the primary raw materials required for paper production; therefore, forestry products such as pine trees and other coniferous trees comprise the raw materials for crude tall oil and subsequently TOFA.

Sorbic Acid Market - In terms of value, the global sorbic acid market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030 and cross US$ 700 Mn by 2030. North America dominated the global sorbic acid market in terms of volume in 2019. It is estimated to be the leading region of the global sorbic acid market during the forecast period. The food & beverages industry is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the sorbic acid market in the near future.

Phenylacetic Acid Market - In terms of application, the phenylacetic acid market can be divided into pharmaceuticals, pesticides, perfumes, and others. The pharmaceuticals segment dominates the phenylacetic acid market. The drugs produced by from the phenylacetic acid by the pharmaceutical companies play a fundamental role in improving the health, preventing health complications, and increasing the lifespan of individuals. Although the pharmaceutical industry is capital intensive and highly regulated, the phenylacetic acid industry is witnessing high demand for innovations that are anticipated to reduce life-threatening conditions and diseases.

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/levulinic-acid-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg